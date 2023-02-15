Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Oregon
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#50. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,022
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#71 most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#49. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,062
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#33 most common name, -10.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#48. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,065
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#54 most common name, -28.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#47. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,081
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 858 (#40 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#46. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,093
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oregon
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#45. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,106
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452 (#15 most common name, +31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#44. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
Canva
#43. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,139
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -52.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#42. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
Shutterstock
#41. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,149
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#76 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Oregon
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#40. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,183
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
Canva
#39. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181 (#22 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#38. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,205
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618 (#8 most common name, +34.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
Canva
#37. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#25 most common name, -5.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
Canva
#36. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,221
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#60 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Oregon
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#35. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
Canva
#34. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,714 (#7 most common name, +29.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
Canva
#33. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441 (#17 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
Canva
#32. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,382
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
Canva
#31. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,390
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#23 most common name, -15.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Oregon
Canva
#30. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,400
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#29. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,456
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#28. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,457
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#27. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,459
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#26. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,464
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Oregon
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#25. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,507
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#11 most common name, +4.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#24. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,553
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,291 (#20 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#23. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -4.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#22. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,596
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
Canva
#21. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,624
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oregon
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,644
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
Canva
#19. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,709
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
Canva
#18. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,733
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
Canva
#17. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,752
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
Canva
#16. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#24 most common name, -33.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oregon
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#15. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,759
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#14. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,803
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
Canva
#13. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,852
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,735 (#6 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#12. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,862
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
Irisska // Shutterstock
#11. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,869
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Oregon
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#10. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,902
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -5.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#9. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,928
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,002
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#7. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,025
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
Canva
#6. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,163
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Oregon
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,184
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
Canva
#4. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,192
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
Canva
#3. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,217
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
Canva
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453 (#14 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,036
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911