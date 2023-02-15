

Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#50. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,022

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#71 most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#49. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,062

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#33 most common name, -10.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#48. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,065

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#54 most common name, -28.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968



Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#47. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,081

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 858 (#40 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#46. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,093

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#45. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,106

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452 (#15 most common name, +31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#44. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962



Canva

#43. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,139

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -52.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384



Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#42. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966



Shutterstock

#41. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,149

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#76 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#40. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,183

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149



Canva

#39. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181 (#22 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#38. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,205

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618 (#8 most common name, +34.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #84

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321



Canva

#37. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#25 most common name, -5.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495



Canva

#36. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,221

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#60 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#35. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964



Canva

#34. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,324

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,714 (#7 most common name, +29.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477



Canva

#33. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441 (#17 most common name, +6.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474



Canva

#32. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,382

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787



Canva

#31. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,390

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#23 most common name, -15.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

Canva

#30. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,400

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057



Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#29. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,456

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560



Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#28. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,457

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,459

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#26. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,464

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,507

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#11 most common name, +4.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#24. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,553

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,291 (#20 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#23. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,568

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -4.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#22. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,596

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737



Canva

#21. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,624

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,644

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -62.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735



Canva

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,709

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793



Canva

#18. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,733

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874



Canva

#17. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,752

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208



Canva

#16. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,754

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#24 most common name, -33.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#15. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,759

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#14. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,803

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328



Canva

#13. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,852

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,735 (#6 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500



Irisska // Shutterstock

#11. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,869

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -31.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#10. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,902

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -5.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246



Capable97 // Shutterstock

#9. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,928

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,002

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,025

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610



Canva

#6. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,163

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,184

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972



Canva

#4. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,192

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785



Canva

#3. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,217

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788



Canva

#2. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453 (#14 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,036

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911