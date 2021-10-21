Highest-paying jobs in Portland, Oregon that don’t require a college degree



Highest-paying jobs in Portland that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Portland that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,660

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.



#49. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,740

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.



#48. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,770

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.



#47. Airfield operations specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,980

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



#46. Private detectives and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,130

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.



#45. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,610

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



#44. Millwrights

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,820

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



#43. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,920

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



#42. Sheet metal workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $66,230

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.



#41. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $66,780

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



#40. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



#39. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $67,660

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



#38. Tool and die makers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,070

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.



#37. Riggers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,240

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.



#36. Correctional officers and jailers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,280

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



#35. Occupational health and safety technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.



#34. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $69,280

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.



#33. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,660

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,430

– Employment: 17,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,960)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($70,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,630)

– Job description: Lay, repair, and maintain track for standard or narrow-gauge railroad equipment used in regular railroad service or in plant yards, quarries, sand and gravel pits, and mines. Includes ballast cleaning machine operators and railroad bed tamping machine operators.



#32. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



#31. Fallers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,880

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,520

– Employment: 4,820

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($76,270)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($70,880)

— Salem, OR ($63,560)

– Job description: Use axes or chainsaws to fell trees using knowledge of tree characteristics and cutting techniques to control direction of fall and minimize tree damage.



#30. Crane and tower operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,980

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



#29. Tapers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $73,180

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– Employment: 16,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($92,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,080)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($83,860)

– Job description: Seal joints between plasterboard or other wallboard to prepare wall surface for painting or papering.



#28. Rail car repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $73,790

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– Employment: 22,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,970)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($73,790)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul railroad rolling stock, mine cars, or mass transit rail cars.



#27. Construction and building inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $74,550

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



#26. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $74,910

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



#25. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $75,710

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



#24. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $76,160

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



#23. Electricians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $77,030

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



#22. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,520

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,480

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



#20. Structural iron and steel workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.



#19. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,410

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



#18. Insurance sales agents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $82,170

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



#17. Firefighters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,060

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.



#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,990

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



#15. Commercial pilots

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,650

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



#14. Pile driver operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $85,140

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– Employment: 3,820

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,650)

– Job description: Operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures such as buildings, bridges, and piers.



#13. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $85,650

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



#12. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $86,020

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($128,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($118,710)

— Napa, CA ($116,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments. May hire, train, and supervise farm workers or contract for services to carry out the day-to-day activities of the managed operation. May engage in or supervise planting, cultivating, harvesting, and financial and marketing activities.



#11. Transportation inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $91,260

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $97,570

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $97,680

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.



#8. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $99,930

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $100,090

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $101,960

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



#5. Fire inspectors and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $102,370

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.



#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $109,430

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.



#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $112,770

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



#2. Real estate brokers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $114,960

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



#1. Power distributors and dispatchers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,200

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.