COVID-19 vaccine critics protest at Bend Senior High School vaccination clinic

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Early Thursday morning, a group of about two-dozen protesters gathered outside Bend Senior High School to voice their concerns at the first of several COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at high schools around Central Oregon.

Starting Thursday, youth 16 and older, which is considered one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 positive age groups in the state, will be able to receive their vaccine for free.

Bend-La Pine Schools Director of Safety and Communication Julianne Repman says the vaccine is an optional service, similar to their lunch program, sports and clubs.

Each high school will host two clinics before the end of the school year, allowing students who choose to participate to be fully vaccinated before the summer:

Bend Senior High School: April 29 and May 20

La Pine High School: May 6 and May 27

Mountain View High School: May 4 and May 25

Crook County High School: May 4 and May 25

Summit High School: May 6 and May 27

Redmond High School: May 7 and May 26

Ridgeview High School: May 11 and June 1

Sisters High School: May 13 and June 3

Madras High School: Completed in April

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with a student who received the vaccine to get their reaction.

He'll have the full story at 4 p.m. on Fox.