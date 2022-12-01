Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside

A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday.

Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June.

On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost two chefs. She hopes the sale allows former customers to have something to remind them of Joolz.

If any items are left, the sale continues on Friday. Another sale is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 16 for lights and holiday décor.