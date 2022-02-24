Pine Tavern Restaurant owner pours out Russian vodka in the street
In protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bend's Pine Tavern Restaurant owner Bill McCormick poured all of its Russian vodka down the drain Thursday.
In protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bend's Pine Tavern Restaurant owner Bill McCormick poured all of its Russian vodka down the drain Thursday.
Comments
2 Comments
yea, ok
Beautiful, don’t forget to wave to all the Trump supporters as they personally love their Vodka and dictators.