Governor’s Conference on Tourism underway in Sunriver; busier summer expected
Ahead of a busier summer as COVID cases fall and restrictions end, Oregon's tourism industry representatives have gathered at Sunriver Resort this week for the Governor's Conference on Tourism.
What happens when these abnormally active fire seasons start earlier and earlier every year and last later and later? I don’t know too many tourists that want to pay high prices to stay locked up in even the finest of suite for weeks on end. That was effectively the state of the state last summer, air quality numbers through the roof, so bad you didn’t even want to let your dog go pee. So, uhh, maybe you all should make the department of tourism and climate change the same department as they are increasingly and inextricably linked.