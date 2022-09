EnduroCross racers were gearing up Friday for big jumps, steep, rocky terrain and some battles at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Doors were set to open for the event Friday at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. It's an AMA National Championship Race Series that began in 2004. There are 20 top pro racers from around the world, including competitors from Australia, Poland, Germany and Canada.

