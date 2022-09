It was Cancer with Compassions Fourth annual Cancer Composium on Saturday. It was at the Holy Communion Church in Bend. The theme this year was "In this together: facing cancer in the context of community." Cancer with Compassion helps the patient or survivor during their time of need. There were five cancer speakers and then a service of light -- an opportunity to remember those still fighting cancer.

