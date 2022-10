To celebrate 40 years and mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Mill jeweler Saxon's is helping the organization "Kissed By Cancer," which supports women with breast cancer with monetary donations to help them through tough times. Ten percent of Saxon's proceeds from any pink items sold this month goes to the charity.

