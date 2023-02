The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.