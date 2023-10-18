Deschutes Public Library holding seventh annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Deschutes Public Library is starting their seventh annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

From now until Oct. 23, you can bring your decorated pumpkin or gourd down to be displayed that the library. All libraries are participating, except the Sunriver location, which is being renovated.

Pick up an entry form online and fill it out beforehand.

There are two rules you need to follow: first, the pumpkin can only be painted or decorated - no cutting or carving.

These pumpkins will be on display until November, and need to stay fresh.

And secondly, pumpkin must be inspired by a book, or a character from a book.

Everyone who participates will get a swag bag from the library.

The pumpkins will be judged by online votes, starting on the 24th.

The prize for the winner is being kept a surprise.

Find more details here: https://ktvz.com/community/community-billboard/2023/10/09/celebrate-fall-with-deschutes-public-librarys-seventh-annual-pumpkin-decorating-contest/