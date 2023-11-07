Skip to Content
Our own John Carroll pays a fun visit to Terrebonne Community School

Published 5:35 PM

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist John Carroll visited with second- and third-graders at Terrebonne Community School on Tuesday morning, talking about being a weather detective, the water cycle and recycling while answering a variety of weather questions.

He also read to the youngsters from his own children's book, 'The Adventures of Robbie the Raindrop.'

Carroll says the kids were great, well-behaved, and thanked teacher Kraelyn Christman for the invite.

Anyone interested in having John stop by their class or school can reach him at john.carroll@ktvz.com

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

