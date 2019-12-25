Isolated snow showers, flurries swirl on Christmas Day

Weather

Santa brought with him a surprise for Central Oregon on Christmas -- isolated snow showers.

Snow flurries fell on the High Desert for parts of Wednesday, but not enough to stick on the ground.

All cities in the region will drop to well-below freezing temperatures Wednesday night, with Sisters hitting the teens.

Still, those temperatures are slightly above average for this time of year.

You can expect mostly cloudy skies for the next few days, with another chance for rain and snow showers to return overnight Saturday.