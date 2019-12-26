Chilly day in store

Weather

Good morning, Central Oregon!

Thursday through Saturday a large low pressure system will continue to move south.

As this happens, a disturbance will move into the Pacific Northwest Thursday night into Friday and bring a chance of mainly light snow to the mountains.

There is not a lot of moisture with the this so the lower elevations in Central Oregon will remain mostly dry.

This disturbance will depart later Friday and a ridge of high pressure will build in which will bring dry weather for Saturday.

Temperatures on Thursday will be below average in the low to mid- 30s at the higher elevations and high 30s to around 40 at the lower elevations.

Any precipitation that does in the mountains could be an 1-2 inches.

Thursday overnight lows will be just above average in the mid-20s.

Saturday brings a little bit of warm up with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday night into Sunday we see a slight chance of a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations, but any chance clears up before we start our work week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, leading into the New Years eve, snow levels begin to drop again, bring the next chance for a rain/snow mix into the region.