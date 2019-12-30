Snow possible, Rain likely

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

An upper level ridge of high pressure over the area will quickly flatten Tuesday as a strong low pressure trough moves across the area through Wednesday.

Tuesday over night lows will range from the high 20s to low 30s

There is a good moisture feed with this system and an onset of the precipitation is expected Tuesday morning.

Otherwise expect a general increase in rain/mountain snow during the day and into the night with snow levels rising substantially to above 5000 feet.

Tuesday highs will be above average in the mid- to high 40s.

On Wednesday a strong cold front will cross the area.

Coupled with a strong low level jet and steep low level lapse rates...expect windy conditions over the lower elevations beginning late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Snow levels will be lowering as well to 2000-3000 feet Wednesday night and Thursday but by that time only light snow accumulations in the mountains are anticipated.

Thursday night through Monday as we enter the latter half of the week, the pattern will remain active within a belt of fast northwest flow.

From Friday into early next week, the pattern will remain rather progressive, with additional opportunities for valley rain and mountain snow.

Saturday and Sunday show the strongest chance for rain/snow showers at lower elevations down to 1500 feet.

