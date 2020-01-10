Winter is back!

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Snow accumulations could amount to a couple of inches Friday night, with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Gusty southwest winds will stay with us into the morning.

Saturday's highs will be in the high 30s to low 40s, with gusty winds up to 30 mph out of the west.

This is a very potent winter weather storm system that will bring heavy snow to the Cascades from Friday through Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Central Oregon until Saturday at 4 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Cascades, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine until Monday at 10 a.m.

This will ultimately be great news for the ski resorts, but be aware that driving over mountain passes will be difficult and potentially hazardous all weekend.

Snow accumulations here on the High Desert will vary according to elevation and proximity to the mountains.

Highs will be dropping into the low to mid-40s for the weekend and overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Mixed showers during the day and snow showers at night can be expected.

Plan on being colder going into next week.

