More Winter

Sisters School District: 2 Hour Delay

Sisters Christian Academy: 2 Hour Delay

The continued advance of a system moving southward along the Canadian coast will keep us cold and snowy for much of our day. Highs will be in the upper 20's to low 30's and snow accumulations will only be around an inch or two. Gusty westerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph. Some gradual clearing will take us into partly cloudy skies tonight. Temps will drop into single digits and low teens with SE breezes at 5-10 mph.

Plan on staying cold for the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low to mid 30's and overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20's. We see only a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday, but that chance will increase a bit Wednesday night and into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and a chance of snow showers will return Friday night. After a slight chance of snow and mixed showers Saturday morning we will see some partial clearing with high warming into the low 40's for the weekend...something a little more normal for this time of year.

