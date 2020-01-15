Another wave of snow overnight

Local Forecast

Good evening, Central Oregon!

Clear skies Tuesday night allowed morning temperatures to plunge and we did not warm up a great deal Wednesday.

Thicker clouds will yield more snowfall, and for some that began as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Gusty southerly winds will stay with us for most of the night.

Snow for all of us is likely overnight Wednesday, with accumulations of an inch or two by morning.

Overnight lows will be scattered throughout the 20s.

Our temperatures will stay fairly cold through the end of the work week, and we will see a chance of some scattered snow showers during that time, as well.

We may carry a chance of some mixed showers into Saturday, but that is when this system will break up and we begin to warm up a bit.

We will see highs this weekend in the low to mid-40s under a variable cloud cover. and we will cling to those conditions going into next week.