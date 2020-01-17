ICY ROADS = SCHOOL DELAYS

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

CLOSED SCHOOLS:

St. Francis School

3 Sisters Academy

2-HOUR DELAY:

Bend-La Pine School District

Trinity Lutheran School

Morning Star Christian School

Cascade Academy

Inspire Early Learning Center

The front associated with the next low pressure center headed in our direction will bring us thicker clouds and a chance of late afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's and southerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will turn SE tonight and stay gentle. We will see a chance of scattered snow showers with lows in the low 30's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!