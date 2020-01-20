Cloudy today; rainy week ahead

Local Forecast

The advance of a warm, wet system will keep our skies cloudy today, but we are not likely to see much by way of precipitation until tonight. Highs will be in the mid 40's and if you see any breeze at all it will fairly light out of the SE. Tonight our skies will stay cloudy. Light mixed showers will begin about 3-4 a.m. and breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph.

The current system will be reinforced by back-to-back-to-back systems over the next few days. That will serve to keep storm activity in our forecast for the remainder of the work week and right on through the weekend to follow. As rain showers come and go throughout the region, our daytime highs will stay in the mid 40's for two or three days. From there, highs will gradually warm into the upper 40's to around 50 for the weekend. Freezing levels will be rising to about 6,500'. Precipitation in the mountains will be in the form of snow today and Tuesday. It will then turn to rain at the lower elevations, with snow only from mid-mountain to the top thereafter.

