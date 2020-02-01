Cold start to the week ahead

Weather

A dry start to the week, but temperatures are set to stay on the cool side.

Chances for snow showers will continue into the early morning hours of Sunday.

While Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies, there is still a chance we could see a few lingering snow showers off and on throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

That is below average for this time of the year, now that we are into the month of February. Average is 44 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond.

Things look to stay cool heading into Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 30s to 40s.

By Wednesday, we are looking at a chance for some rain showers, and by the end of the week temperatures look to warm back up into the 50s.

Have a great Sunday, Central Oregon!