Cool start expected for the upcoming week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A big cool down across the region today but we still saw mostly clear skies overhead.

This evening we are looking at calm winds with a slight chance of snow showers before we really start to see those clouds clear out and we cool down.

Lows tonight set to be in the teens to low 20s.

For Monday we are looking at mostly clear skies overhead with highs once again on the chilly side in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday night lows will once again drop down into the teens for many of us.

Those temps are well below average for this time of they year 45 is normal for our daytime highs while 24 is average for overnight lows at Roberts Field in Redmond, now that we are into the month of February.

Things will stay on the chilly side Tuesday before we see some changes Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring cloudier skies, warmer temps and a chance for rain showers.

Things will trend above average heading into the end of the week with highs back into the 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!