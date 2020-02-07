Strong winds, a little snow

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies and a chance of light rain will develop close to midnight.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s to low 40s.

SW winds will get little stronger, at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30.

The mixed showers tonight will start to subside Saturday morning, with a 30 percent chance for snow showers on Saturday.

Overnight lows will be dipping to the mid-20s to low 30s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Clearing skies through the weekend will become sunny Monday and stay that way through the middle of the week.

Highs during that time will be topping out in the low 50s.

