Nice start to the day

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We started our day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but as a high pressure centered to the southwest begins to weaken, we will see a few clouds develop Wednesday evening.

Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, pretty normal for this time of year.

Breezes will stay light out of the southeast.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday and thicken a bit that night, with a 20% chance of a rain/snow mix across the region.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s and gentle breezes will turn a little more westerly.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little bit cooler. The mid 40s are more average.

Friday night, we will develop a slight chance of snow showers that will turn to mixed showers and rain on Saturday.

That chance will continue into Sunday, then break up Sunday night.

Monday, Presidents Day, will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s.

We will cling to pleasant, warming conditions going into the middle of next week.