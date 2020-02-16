Cool and Clear to start the week before a warming trend

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Cool, clear and windy today across the region.

Things are set to stay that way through this evening and overnight tonight.

This evening the wind will be out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH with gust up around 25 MPH.

It's likely we could see those breezy conditions with us through the overnight hours as lows will drop down into the teens and 20s.

A very slight chance we could see some isolated snow showers roll though early on Monday morning.

Throughout the day on Monday we will continue to see a clearing trend and clear skies by the evening hours.

Temperatures will be right around average for this time of the year, in the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then by Thursday and Friday we are looking at warmer temperatures along with the clear skies.

Heading into next weekend we are looking at chances for rain and snow possibly returning to the High Desert.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!