Another record high…67 again!

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Another day with record-breaking highs, with Redmond topping out at 67 for the second day in a row.

This time, it broke a record sent in 1959 of 65.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night, with a slight chance of showers by morning.

Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s, with gentle northwest winds.

The advance of this brief system will bring rain and wind to the coast and valley all weekend and into next week.

Beginning Friday night and over the next couple of days, Mt. Bachelor and other resorts could see up to 8" of fresh snow added to their bases.

This will mean a chance of mixed showers for Central Oregon beginning as early as late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

It will last through the day and into Saturday but taper off overnight.

It will also stay cool through the weekend, with our highs dropping more than 20 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows will dip into the low to mid 20s.

A warming trend will start Monday and we will see a slight chance of showers Tuesday.

From there, we will see some gradual clearing with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.