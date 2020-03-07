Cool and cloudy conditions to finish up the weekend

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Cool and partly cloudy skies overhead today.

Temperatures a bit chilly today below average for this time of the year.

This evening things will be breezy from time to time out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s.

Cloudy skies will be with us heading into Sunday.

Highs on Sunday are set to top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

That is just below average for this time of year as 52 is normal at Roberts Field in Redmond.

There is a slight chance we could see some rain showers push through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Things will be dry heading into Monday and we are looking at a warm up with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the 50s and 60s.

By next Friday there is a slight chance that we could see some rain and snow showers.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!