Warm first weekend of summer

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will increase a bit this evening, and that will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Friday night. Breezes calm after midnight.

Cloud cover will vary between partly cloudy and mostly sunny all weekend and highs will be in the low 80s.

Northwest breezes will pick up a bit late Saturday, but calm overnight.

By next Tuesday, we will see highs around 90 degrees, under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s will carry us through the middle of the week.