Cool temps and a chance for rain

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Developing low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will move to inland British Columbia and then make its way southward into the Pacific northwest.

That will bring a few more clouds Saturday and cool our daytime highs to the mid to upper 70s.

That system will center itself right over Washington and Oregon Sunday.

That will bring us much cooler temperatures and a likelihood of rain across the region.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s.

A diminishing chance of showers will remain into Monday and Monday night.

Highs will return to the low 70s.

High pressure will build in beginning Tuesday.

That will boost the system out of our region and return us to sunny skies.

A warming trend will have our highs back to around 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.