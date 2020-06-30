Another clear, cool day

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our sky will stay clear Tuesday night. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. After a windy evening, breezes will turn southwest at 5-15 mph.

We are expecting more sunshine Wednesday, but that northwest draw will keep us windy and cool.

The system pulling all of the cold air into the northwest will weaken Thursday, and that will allow us to warm into the 80-degree range. It will also allow the northwest winds to back off to 5-10 mph.

We will see a few clouds through the coming holiday weekend, but nothing that will threaten any showers. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s and remain there into next week. Lows will be scattered through the 40s.