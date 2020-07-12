The sun will come out, tomorrow

Weather

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies have dominated your weather to finish the weekend, keeping temperatures below 80 degrees for the first time in five days.

Wind speeds have also stayed strong, making it feel even chillier on the High Desert.

That will all change on Monday.

We climb back into the low 80s, still staying a few degrees above average, but that will go along with mostly clear skies and calmer winds.

Sustained northwesterly winds Monday and Tuesday will remain between 5-11 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday we climb into the high 80s, with Wednesday expecting to be the hottest in your extended forecast.

Then we stay at-or-above average in the mid to high 80s to finish out the rest of your week and through next weekend.