Sunny and getting warmer

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Gentle breezes will stay with us this Monday night, then turn light and variable after midnight.

Under clear skies Monday night, lows will be in the 40s.

We will see plenty of sunshine all week, with only a few broken clouds making an appearance through the middle of the week.

Highs will warm into the upper 80s, nearing 90, by Wednesday.

The remainder of the week will be in the mid 80s, and those temperatures will carry us through the coming weekend.