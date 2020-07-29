Possibly record-breaking heat

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

An excessive heat warning is in place for most of Central Oregon, except for La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver (which is under a heat advisory), both until Thursday at 8 p.m. A fire weather watch will be in place from 5 am to 6 pm on Thursday for all of the region.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 60's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny, hot conditions will stay with us through the end of the week.

Highs will reach triple-digits again Thursday and the mid to upper 90s Friday.

A break from this heat will join us for the weekend, as we see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies stay with us going into next week, when highs will be topping out in the mid 80s.