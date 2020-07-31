A few clouds and warm temperatures ahead

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will take us into Friday night, with lows in the 50s.

The airflow pattern does not change much over the next two or three days, so it will take until Sunday before we get temperatures back down to something a little more normal for this time of year.

The cooling process will have us in the mid 80s with a few scattered clouds Monday and Tuesday.

We should return to the upper 80s next Wednesday and around 90 Thursday, all under sunny skies.