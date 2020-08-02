Cooler temperatures and clear skies on the horizon

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Today we saw 90-degree temperatures across the High Desert, which is above average for us this time of the year.

Those higher-than-average temperatures will certainly change as we head into your work week, as we are expecting to only see two days this week in the 90s.

We also saw minimal cloud coverage Sunday, which will likely continue into Monday for some parts of Central Oregon. Those clouds will likely clear up by Monday evening.