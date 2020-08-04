Cooler temps and possible scattered showers ahead

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday night, but the warm air flow will keep us warm, with lows in the 50s.

A trough of low pressure is moving out of the Gulf of Alaska and will cross the region Wednesday night and Thursday. With this trough, we have a 20% chance or scattered showers and partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Winds will increase from breezy to windy, out of the northwest at up to 25 mph.

Clearing should begin Thursday, with daytime highs staying quite cool, in the mid to upper 70s. These cooler conditions will stretch through Friday, when we only reach about 80 degrees for our daytime high.

A very gradual warming trend will take us back to more normal temperatures, in the upper 80s, by Monday.