A big warmup and clearer skies on the horizon

Happy September, Central Oregon!

We are expecting a lot warmer-than--average temperatures this week.

On Monday, we saw a high around 76 degrees, which was five degrees below our average around this time of the year. Our expected high today is 91, 10 degrees above our average.

Not only are we expecting warmer temperatures, but also clearer skies.

On Monday, some parts of Central Oregon saw extremely dense smoke conditions, but today that will change.

By noon, we will see mostly clear skies across the High Desert.

