Still a chance for mixed showers

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Lows Wednesday night will drop into and below freezing, and with it we are expecting scattered snow showers. Winds will stay with us out of the south up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25.

Storm activity will break up Thursday morning, and we will be left under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Fair conditions will be carried into Friday and Saturday, but we will stay a bit on the chilly side. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

The next system should approach Monday night. However, a modest warming trend will carry our highs back into the low 50s by Tuesday. We will also see a chance of scattered showers through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US