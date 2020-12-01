More clear skies; fog threat lifts

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night, and that will help our thermometers drop into to the teens to low 20s. Breezes will stay gentle out of the east and northeast.

Wednesday will be a near-duplicate of Tuesday.

Pleasant conditions will prevail through the coming weekend.

Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US