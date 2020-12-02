Mostly clear and a slight warm-up

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Wednesday night, and that will help our lows drop to the mid-teens to low 20s. We will also have a possibility of more frost and again some patchy freezing fog.

What few clouds we see through the end of the work week will pose no threat of showers.

A little warming trend will have us in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 50s and light winds will carry us into the new work week.

