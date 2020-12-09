Chance for snow and rain are on the way…

Weather

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon!

We had mostly clear skies today before we start seeing chances for rain and snow in Central Oregon.

And as those chances for rain and snow roll in we'll get closer to our average temperature of 41 degrees, according to the Roberts Field Almanac.

Those chances for rain and snow will start Thursday evening as Sisters and La Pine see about a 20% chance for snow.

Through late Thursday and early Friday we will have mostly clear skies until just after noon on Friday when we see those chances for snow return at about 40% percent for most of us in Deschutes County.