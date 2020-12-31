Mixed weather to start the new year

Weather

Happy New Year' Eve, Central Oregon!

Thursday night is looking at lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

From New Year's Day and into the start of next week, look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, with highs similar to Thursday. Our winds could pick up to 15 mph out of the southeast, with gusts up to 25.

Snow levels Friday night will drop from 4,100 feet to 3,800 feet, with a 40% chance of mixed showers.

We warm up a bit more over the weekend and into next week, into the upper 40s and mid 30s overnight. Speaking of next week, again we see a chance for mixed showers and snow levels back down to around 2,900 feet.

Monday night into Tuesday, our snow levels drop from 3,400 feet to 2,600 feet, with a 50% chance for mixed show Monday and 20% on Tuesday.

