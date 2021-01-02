Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations

Weather

Good Saturday evening Central Oregon!

Tonight the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the western parts of Deschutes and Jefferson Counties that will expire Sunday at 10 a.m. The advisory includes La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters, the Santiam Pass and Mount Bachelor.

This current cold front won't bring the cities all too much snow accumulation, but there is the potential for some freezing rain in Sisters and some wintery mix in La Pine and Sunriver.

The system does have the potential to bring some significant snow to the mountains, and Mount Bachelor could have as much as 15 new inches by tomorrow.

Everywhere else, it won't get cold enough to get the winter weather. Temperatures won't vary much Saturday night from the highs Saturday and Sunday. the low temperature Saturday night in Redmond will actually be one degree warmer than Sunday's high.

Temperatures will hover around the lower to upper 40s for the next few days, while dipping down to just above freezing in La Pine and Sunriver.

We will also some strong winds continue Saturday night into Sunday, with some gusts may hit 36 mph Saturday night.

The wind and rain will continue into Monday night after a warm front moves through on Sunday, before starting to clear on Tuesday.

It won't be long period without activity as we get another system off the pacific on Wednesday which does have the potential to bring our cities snow.