Wet and windy

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Heavy rain is expected in the Pacific Northwest and along the Cascades as snow levels rise.

Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph Tuesday night. The rain and wind will continue through much of the night and into the start of Wednesday. Lows will be scattered throughout the 30s and winds will turn southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Some rain will continue into early Wednesday morning, but that will break up as the system moves off to the east. It will leave us under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Fair conditions are expected to dominate the forecast for the next several days. We will stay dry under a variable cloud cover, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

