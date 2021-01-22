Foggy start to the weekend

Weather

After some patchy freezing fog clears Saturday morning we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 40 degrees.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

We have a 50% chance of more snow Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will be a little chilly next week with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s and lows in the teens and low 20s.

