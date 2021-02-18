The peak of the storm

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

A chance of mixed showers will carry through the weekend, with sun breaks in between. Highs will be pretty average, in the mid to upper 40's. Lows will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Monday promises to be the warmest day, with highs in the low to mid 50s. As skies clear going into the middle of next week, temperatures will also cool back into the low 40s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US