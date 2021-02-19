Mostly dry and a little warmer

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Lows Friday will be in the low 20s and breezes will turn light out of the south.

The weekend will find us under partly to mostly cloudy skies and staying mostly dry. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday.

Monday's highs will reach the low 50s, but that is when the next brief system will push through the region. Look for a chance of rain showers all day, turning to snow showers at night.

A variable cloud cover, with highs in the low to mid 40s, will carry us through the middle of next week.

