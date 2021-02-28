Plenty of sunshine for the week ahead

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Hard to believe we were just cleaning up after a winter storm.

Highs neared 60 today and there was hardly a cloud in the sky for most of our cities today. Yet the mountains still stayed around freezing for a nice bluebird powder day.

This should be the norm for the next week; blue skies, calm winds and above average temperatures.

We were looking at a system bringing us some mountain snow on Mountain night, but now it looks like our next chance for snow won't be until Friday evening.

By then we should hit the 60 degree mark in Redmond, or even higher and we won't see too many clouds around the region as our winds, while much calmer, will still be blowing warmer air in from the south.

They say March can either come in like a lion and out like a lamb, or in like a lamb and out like a lion. We appear to be getting the ladder, so enjoy it while you can.

