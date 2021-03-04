Warm & windy

Weather

Despite mostly sunny skies today, we will feel the evidence of a system pushing into the Pacific NW in the form of some high winds for much of the High Desert. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Those gusty southerly winds will stay with us for much of the night. Skies become partly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.

Friday will stay warm and windy because of the advancing front. Its passage will deliver a chance of rain showers later in the day that will turn to mixed showers overnight. Showers will break up Saturday morning. We will be left with partly cloudy skies for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Under a variable cloud cover, we will see a slight chance of mixed showers scattered through the region for much of next week. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will be in the mid 20's.

