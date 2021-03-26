Clear and warm for a few days

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Under clear skies, breezes will become light and variable Friday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunny, warm conditions will stay with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday.

A brief, but chilly and wet system will build in Sunday night, and deliver a chance of mixed showers that will last into Monday morning. The system will break up over the day and leave us rather chilly.

Skies will clear Monday night and Tuesday and will mark the beginning of the next warming trend that will have us reaching 70 degrees by Thursday.

